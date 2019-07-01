KDLT Signal Restored to Full Power for Antenna Viewers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A quick note for our viewers who watch us over an antenna. KDLT engineers have restored our signal back to full power.

As many of you know, we had a fire at our Rowena tower after an ice build-up in April. That incident dropped our signal down to lower power.

We want to thank all of our viewers for being patient during the transition process.

For those who might have re-scanned while our signal was at low power, you will have to re-scan again if you’re not getting us consistently.