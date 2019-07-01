Klitzke is 2 under at Dakota Tour event at Willow Run

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Former Lincoln HS and Augustana golf standout Parker Klitzke got off to a good start as a professional in front of friends and family Monday at Willow Run. It was the first of 2 round Monday in the Plains Commerce Pro-Am and Parker had 6 birdies and 4 bogeys, although his bogey putt on #14 was the key to his round. He then birdied the next hole and after a long weather delay finished up his 69 by going even par the rest of the day. Tommy Vining also of Sioux Falls shot an opening round 77. Andre Metzger and Doug Quinones of SF both are 4 under par and 3 behind the lead of Tim Ailes who shot a 64 in the opening round.