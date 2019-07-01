Senator Rounds, Jean Give Update on Cancer Treatment

Courtesy: Senator Mike Rounds' Twitter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Senator Mike Rounds and his wife, Jean, are providing an update on Jean’s cancer treatment and are thanking South Dakotans for their support.

“As other families who have experienced a cancer diagnosis know, this has been a difficult and trying time for Jean and our family. Throughout it, we’ve been lifted by the overwhelming support and prayers from so many. Your support has been a true source of strength during Jean’s treatment.”

“We’re pleased to report that Jean’s highly-qualified team of doctors at The Mayo Clinic has put together a plan designed to reduce the tumor using a curative approach. Jean just completed her first round of chemotherapy and has responded well to the treatment so far. We are now back in Fort Pierre so Jean can recover at home. We’re excited to be back in time to celebrate the Fourth of July with friends and family.”

“Thank you, again, for your continued support as we battle Jean’s cancer as a family. We thank God every day to live in South Dakota and to be surrounded by incredible friends and family who continue to stand by us. Please keep the prayers coming!”

Senator Rounds’ office says Jean underwent three days of chemotherapy treatment at The Mayo Clinic last week. Senator Rounds’ office states that Jean was diagnosed with having a malignant high-grade aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve in June. They say Jean will spend the next two weeks recovering at home before they return to The Mayo Clinic for a second round of chemotherapy treatment in mid-July.