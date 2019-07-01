Sioux Falls Mayor’s Accused Stalker’s Request for Lower Bond Denied

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – A judge has denied lowering the bond for a man accused of stalking the Mayor.

Christopher Bruce was in Minnehaha County court this morning. Bruce was arrested earlier this month for allegedly threatening and stalking Mayor Paul Tenhaken.

Bruce asked the judge today to lower his 50 thousand dollar bond.

He argues his alleged threats were “hyperbole” and he had the right to his free speech.

Nevertheless, the judge claimed Bruce scared a lot of people and denied his request.