South Dakota Health Officials Confirm First Case of West Nile This Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota has its first confirmed case of West Nile virus this season.

The state health department says the person is 30 – 39-years-old and lives in Turner County. Health officials say South Dakota has a high rate of West Nile per capita compared to most other states.

You can reduce your risk by using mosquito repellant, wearing long sleeves and pants while outdoors and limiting time outside during dusk and dawn.