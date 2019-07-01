State Representative Scyller Borglum Announces 2020 Senate Run

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Senator Rounds’ Senate seat has a challenger for the 2020 election.

Rapid City Republican Scyller Borglum announced Monday that she is running for U.S. Senate. Borglum is a member of the South Dakota house.

On Monday, she announced her “common-sense conservative vision for South Dakota.

“No one is ever entitled to an elected position before the election takes place. To say otherwise is patently unamerican and no common sense conservative can say that in good standing and that’s why I, Scyller J. Borglum, am running for United States Senate,” says Borglum.

Borglum says primaries like the one she’ll run in against Rounds, eliminates the need for term limits.