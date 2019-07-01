Tibbetts Promoted to Associate Head Coach of Blazers

Tibbetts Promoted to Associate Head Coach of Blazers

PORTLAND, OR… Great news for Sioux Falls native Nate Tibbetts. The former Roosevelt and U-S-D standout has been promoted to Associate Head Coach of the Porltnad Trailblazers of the NBA. Tibbetts, has been around the game his entire life as a player, teacher and now coach. He was head coach of the Skyforce and was hired in Cleveland as an assistant with the Cavaliers before taking on a similar position with Portland 5 years ago.

“Nate has been integral to our success and has earned this promotion” says Blazers Head Coach Terry Stotts. The Blazers almost beat Golden State in the playoffs and had a great run in the post season with Tibbetts on the bench.