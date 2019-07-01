Washenberger’s Big Day Leads Renner Past Aberdeen

Washenberger's Big Day Leads Renner Past Aberdeen

RENNER, SD… They had scheduled a triple-header in Renner Monday but the weather canceled the final 2 games. However it was a day to remember for Renner’s Will Washenberger in the early game against Aberdeen. He blasted a pair of home runs as the Royals went on to beat Smitty’s 13-2. John Kunkel also had a 2-run single and Kobe Lien had 9 strikeouts on the mound. The final 2 games on the schedule between SF West, Aberdeen and Renner were washed out.