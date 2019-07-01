What to Know About New Constitutional Carry Law

DELL RAPIDS, S.D.- Several new laws are going into effect July 1st in South Dakota, including the Constitutional Carry Law. It allows people to carry concealed handguns without a permit in South Dakota. KDLT’s Miranda Paige has more on what you need to know before you carry.

There’s no place Matt Schlueter would rather be than the gun range. He is a retired Deputy Sheriff from South Dakota who now owns his own firearms training company, Schlueter Firearms Instruction. While shooting can be fun, gun safety and education is his top priority.

“When you talk about proper ownership for firearms it is way too easy to do something unintentionally that’s going to get you into trouble,” said Schlueter.

In his Permit to Carry classes he goes over firearm laws, the safe and responsible use of handguns and shooting.

“As we talk with students there’s a lot of questions and a lot of misconceptions,” said Schlueter.

These misconceptions are his main concern with the new Constitutional Carry Law. This new law only applies within South Dakota.

“Living here in southeast South Dakota I can accidentally end up in Iowa or Minnesota or Nebraska in a heartbeat driving up or down the interstate,” said Schlueter.

In Minnesota, carrying without a permit is a gross misdemeanor and if you’re caught again it would become a felony.

Also, there are places you can’t legally carry, such as an establishment where over one half of total income is from the sale of malt or alcohol, a county courthouse or an elementary or secondary school.

Officials with the Minnehaha Sheriff’s Office also want to remind folks that not everyone can carry.

“If a person was prohibited from obtaining a permit, they’re still prohibited from carrying concealed with some of those certain criteria,” said Chief Deputy Jeff Gromer.

Before you decide to carry, Chief Deputy Gromer recommends you do your research and even take a class or training.

“I’ve been a law enforcement officer for 25 years with the Sheriff’s Office and we still go through continuing and ongoing training,” said Chief Deputy Gromer.

Because in the end, “It’s your responsibility to know when you can use it, when you can’t use it, where you can carry, and where you can’t carry,” said Schlueter.

If you want to carry out of state, Schlueter recommends getting a regular permit, which is recognized in 31 states or the Enhanced Concealed Carry Permit that’s recognized in 38 other states, including Nebraska and Minnesota.

To brush up on all state firearm laws click here:

https://sdsos.gov/generalservices/assets/2018SDFirearmLaws_Handbook_Web_20180701.pdf