Diner’s “My Girlfriend is Not Hungry” Menu Option Goes Viral

A menu option at this Arkansas diner has gone viral on social media over the weekend.

The Little Rock, Arkansas diner, Mama D’s, has the My Girlfriend is Not Hungry option, which adds extra sides to your meal.

The post has received thousands of comments and shares. People from all over the country are tagging their friends or significant others and commenting “this is 100% you” and “they need this everywhere.”

Check out the post below!