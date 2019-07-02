Devastating Fire Destroys Rock Valley Assisted Living Facility Weeks From Opening

RiverView Ridge shared this photo on its Facebook page to update everyone on the status of the fire.

ROCK VALLEY, I.A. – The Rock Valley, Iowa community suffered a devastating loss Tuesday morning. An assisted living facility that was just weeks away from opening, broke out in flames.

Fortunately, no one was injured but the fire leaves a lot of uncertainty.

It was a normal, quiet morning for those who live next to the RiverView Ridge Assisted Living Facility, until it wasn’t.

“My husband was up early and I was reading . in bed and he came up and said there’s a fire in the neighborhood,” said witness Deb Vogel.

“Two-thirds of the roof area had white smoke showing. We tried to make entry and we were in there for maybe five minutes before we pulled everyone out because the conditions deteriorated too quickly,” said Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Ushers.

The assisted living facility, years in the making erupted in flames. The facility was weeks away from being complete and because it didn’t have a sprinkler system hooked up yet, it made fighting the flames difficult for first responders. And made the loss devastating for the community.

“We couldn’t connect to the sprinkler system, at all. The only means that we could put it out was by actually physically getting the hose off the truck and going in, or physically using the other truck,” said Chief Ushers.

“Yeah, we believe there’s a need for this facility in Rock Valley. We did some work to run some studies and that kind of stuff. So, there’s a need for this,” said Riverview Ridge Assisted Living Facility Board President Todd Van Tol.

“To have a large assisted living so that people don’t have to move to another town to get some of that care because this town keeps growing,” said Vogel.

The $6 million facility already had fourteen rooms rented out to future residents but now, they’re wondering what their next move is.

“Help find transitional homes, to be honest with you I don’t know what that means yet but we are committed. It’s a community project, it’s a group of local investors doing this for the community, it’s not just some investment group doing this. We know the people, and this is their home,” said Van Tol.

While this is a big loss to a growing community, things could have been worse.

“If it would have been three weeks later when it had a number of people living in it, that would have been unthinkable,” said Vogel.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire. The fire chief says two-thirds of the building is a total loss and the rest has extensive smoke damage. Staff members aren’t sure what, if anything, they’ll be able to keep.

Officials also don’t know how long this will delay the facility’s opening.