Family Speaks Out About Sanford Surgeon Under Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The daughter of one of Dr. Wilson Asfora’s patients is speaking out. This comes after Sanford Health and Neurosurgeon Dr. Asfora are being sued over allegations of fraud and unnecessary surgeries. The lawsuit alleges that Asfora sold devices to Sanford through his company, then convinced patients to undergo unnecessary spinal surgeries using those devices, some of which are believed to be obsolete due to technological advances.

Courtney Lane says her family’s life was turned upside down after her mom Jodi Hook received a surgery with one of Dr. Asfora’s products.

In 2007, Hook got a rare staph infection in her spine. After a long series of doctor and emergency room visits, Dr. Asfora suggested installing his device called the Asfora Bullet Cage in her back.

“At the time this was all sold to us as you know, this is a top Neurosurgeon and he’s the one who invented this, so you’re in good hands,” said Lane.

He performed the spinal surgery in April of 2009. Courtney says during the surgery, a screw went through a nerve in her mom’s back causing nerve damage. Her family assumed it was an unlucky incident, but after allegations have surfaced against Asfora, they’re not so sure.

“We thought this was a totally safe approved product and it was a lot of just anger and frustration and sadness,” said Lane.

“There’s absolutely no trust anymore and seeing the timeline of everything, it really just seems like she was a guinea pig for what seems to be years and years of fraud ahead.”

The family says the surgery has had lasting ramifications.

“It’s very intense and very chronic and it’s never going to go away. It prohibits her from standing for too long or sitting for too long or walking for too long,” said Lane.

It’s more than just the pain, we have a lot of financial trouble for years to come because of the way this affected her.”

Now the family is left with questions.

“Was this even a necessary surgery? Was she one of the first people to have this thing put in?” said Lane.

They want answers now.

“We want to know how this was able to happen and we want to make sure that it’s not able to happen to anybody else,” said Lane.

Now Hook’s family hopes their story encourages others who were affected to speak out, so that they can figure out the truth.

We reached out to Sanford for comment from Dr. Asfora. In a statement to KDLT News, Sanford President Paul Hanson said “This is the first Sanford Health has heard of this allegation, and we will look into this matter. Because of patient privacy, however, we cannot comment. High-quality patient care is our utmost priority at Sanford Health.”