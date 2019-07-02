Lennox Public Pool Construction is Underway

Lennox, S.D – Folks in Lennox are celebrating the Fourth this year without a public pool, but, they’re making progress.

The demolition of the old pool is complete and construction of the new pool is underway. Voters approved the $1.7 million bond for the new pool last October.

Officials say the project will be scaled back due to costs but that a bathhouse is still planned.

Organizers of the project say there is plenty of anticipation building for next summer.

“I’ve heard very positive things in the community. Everyone is excited for the pool to open. I wish we could open it right now. It’s not quite ready, but that time will come soon enough,” said chairwoman of the Lennox Pool Committee Britney Mower.

Construction should be finished by September with the pool opening next spring.