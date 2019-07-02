Metzger Wins Dakota Tour Event at Willow Run in Playoff

SIOUX FALLS, SD… It looked like Dakota Tour legend Tim Ailes was going to win the Plains Commerce Pro-Am at Willow Run Tuesday when he birdied 16 to go 11 under par. But things were just getting heated up. Brady Calkins birdied 18 to finish at 11 under and last year’s Bakker Crossing winner Andre Metzger of Sioux Falls hit his approach to within 3 feet on 18 and made the putt to also finish at 11 under and force a 3-way playoff.

They went back to the driveable 17th and Metzger knocked his tee shot on the green. He then made the birdie putt for the win, making up for Sunday’s disappoint in Yankton when he also made a 3-way playoff. But he lost the 5 hole playoff when his putter let him down. Making the birdie made Tuesday’s win even more special on the day before his anniversary. “I was actually the day before this tournament started in a 5-hole playoff and had 3 good looks to win nit and didn’t make any of them and I ended up 3-putting and losing the playoff so this one was special in the sense that I actually made the putt (laughs)…”

Doug Quinones of Sioux Falls shot his second straight 67 and tied for 6th at 8 under par. Sioux Falls rookie Parker Klitzke was 22nd at 3 under and Tommy Viking 36th at 3 over, but he shot a 68 in the final round. The next evwent on the tour is Friday-Sunday at Willow Run where Metzger will defend his title.