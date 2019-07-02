Mom Who Tried to Kill Baby in 2008 Arrested in His 2019 Drowning Death

Courtesy: NBC Los Angeles

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – More than a decade after a woman was prosecuted in Montana for trying to drown her baby son in a river, she’s accused of killing the now 12-year-old by drowning him in an irrigation ditch in California.

Officials in Tulare County, California, said Monday that an autopsy found Jackson Telnas died Saturday of drowning.

His 7-year-old brother is hospitalized in critical condition after being found in the same irrigation ditch.

Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting Sherri Telnas was acting strangely and had taken her sons to a cornfield across from their rural home in central California.

Telnas was sentenced to 10 years under Montana health officials’ oversight for trying to drown her baby in a Montana river in 2008. She was later granted custody of the boy.