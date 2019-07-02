Nearly Complete Senior Living Facility Goes Up in Flames

Rock Valley emergency crews respond to early morning fire at newly constructed complex

RiverView Ridge shared this photo on its Facebook page to update everyone on the status of the fire.

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



RiverView Ridge Senior Living was preparing to open in a matter of days. The Rock Valley, Iowa complex had been under construction, according to its website, since late 2017 and was set to fill a huge need in the community in regard to senior and assisted living.

But the developers shared an update on their Facebook page early Tuesday – a devastating fire this morning gutted a big portion of the main area of the 40-unit senior living complex.

KDLT News has a crew on the way to the scene of the fire. We will bring you updates on the magnitude of the loss as well as the broader impact this blaze has on the community, especially as a number of new residents were getting set to move in.