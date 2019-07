Payton’s Keys of Hope: Free Car For Single-Parent Household

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Getting around can be difficult for a single parent and it gets even harder when your car isn’t reliable.

Payton Steffensen, Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen 2019 joins us in the studio to talk about a special project. To donate head to gofundme.com/paytons-keys-of-hope.