Renner Gains Split at Brandon Valley With 6-2 Win

VALLEY SPRINGS, SD… The Renner Royals came back in the 2nd game of a doubleheader to beat Brandon Valley in Valley Springs Tuesday night 6-2. The home team had won the opener 2-1. John Kunkel had a nice diving catch in the outfield and also stole home. And Broc Schaefbauer knocked in a pair in the win for the Royals.