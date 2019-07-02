Sioux Falls Police Close Park After Report of Gunshots

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Sioux Falls police shut down a park on the city’s northeast side Tuesday night after a report of a robbery and gunshots fired.

Officers set up a perimeter around Leaders Park near 5th Street and Leadale Avenue. They were called to the scene around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday after someone reported hearing gunshots.

Police say when they arrived, they made contact with a male victim. He told them he was robbed and when he tried to chase after the suspects, he heard gunshots. Police did not say what was stolen from him. Witnesses in the neighborhood heard the shots as well. Police have closed the park while they investigate. They say they’ll have an update at Wednesday morning’s press briefing.

