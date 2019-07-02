Storm Are Lorenzo Brown’s Team

Storm Are Lorenzo Brown's Team

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Storm clinched a spot in the United Bowl for the 10th straight year with that dramatic 52-50 win at Iowa last Saturday. and that came after a 50-47 win over Tuscon in the first round of the playoffs the previous Sunday at the Premier Center. That win came right after the team had signed Chris Dixon as a backup, prompting many to feel there was a quarterback controversy. There wasn’t! Head coach Kurtis Riggs was very clear to his QB that the best signal-caller was only back as protection after the team’s back-up left the team.

Kurtiss Riggs, Storm Head Coach/GM says:”Zo knew exactly what we were doing. It was never a threatening moment for him. He’s our guy. Chris knows, he was just trying to help us . Would we be in a good situation if we had Chris come in and play? Yes of course. But Zo’s lead this team all year and this is his team…”

Lorenzo Brown, Storm QB says:”At the end of the day I learned a lot from Chris, but all due respect this is my team and we had a backup that left for personal reasons and you know that’s not a bad option to fall back on if something happened to me. And I probably got called about 20 times and people thinking the worst and all that, but it’s all noise and I don’t let it affect me…”

Brown has led his team to the United Bowl for the tenth straight year. While they are a very respectable 6-3 in the last 9, they have lost the last 2 to Iowa and Arizona. So Lorenzo and his teammates feel they have some unfinished business.