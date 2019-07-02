What the Next Generation of Farming May Look Like

Upcoming summit on agriculture in South Dakota to focus on where we go from here

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



The future of farming will be a major focus for this year’s Governor’s Agricultural Summit in South Dakota. The conference kicks off Thursday, July 11 in Sioux Falls. Lorrin Naasz with the state Ag Department talked with Carleen Wild of KDLT News Today about why it matters state growers and producers are part of this conversation and what anyone might need to do to attend.