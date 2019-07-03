Automotive Lube Tech

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

OPPORTUNITIES TO ADVANCE IN A GROWING MULTI-STATE ORGANIZATION, COMPETITIVE PAY, BENEFITS 1ST OF THE MONTH FOLLOWING 30 DAYS, PAID TIME OFF, 401K WITH AN EMPLOYER MATCH!

DOES THIS SOUND GOOD TO YOU?

THEN COME GROW WITH US IN SIOUX FALLS!

The Billion Automotive family is looking for individuals to expand its Express Lube Service Centers.

Express Lube Technicians WANTED!

Billion Auto is seeking ambitious, hardworking individuals to join our Express Lube Service Team!

Manufacturers training will be provided.

Billion Automotive offers a STABLE WORK ENVIRONMENT with COMPETITIVE WAGES AND BENEFITS PACKAGES to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

-Valid Driver’s license

-Good Communication Skills

-Efficient

-Must be able to work individually or on a team system

Contact Information:

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE!

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=16447&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C