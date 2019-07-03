Automotive Sales Representative

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Worthing, SD

Job Description:

NOW HIRING AN AUTOMOTIVE SALES REPRESENTATIVE AT BILLION SOUTHTOWN IN WORTHING!

Are you tired of people telling you what you are worth? Are you ready to show your employer what you are worth? As a Sales Professional with Billion Automotive, you can do exactly that.

There are plenty of sales positions in today’s market for you to choose from… so why should you choose Billion Auto?

-We offer UPWARD MOBILITY with OPPORTUNITIES FOR ADVANCEMENT throughout our corporation. Almost all of our current managers and directors started as sales associates.

-We offer a STABLE INCOME with a GUARANTEED BASE SALARY. VOLUME AND WARRANTY BONUSES in addition to this base salary are also offered, as well as an ANNUAL BONUS for all sales associates. NO EARNING CAPS.

-We offer FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING. We believe in a balanced work/home life.

-We offer 26 dealerships including 18 franchises in the Midwest with over 7000 vehicles in our inventory. Regardless of what franchise our sales associates are based out of, they can sell from any of our dealerships in Montana, South Dakota, and Iowa.

-We offer a COMPETITIVE BENEFITS PACKAGE that includes health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance as well as 401(K) with an employer match after one year of employment.

Our ideal candidate will have a valid driver’s license/clean driving record, strong customer service skills, basic computer and phone skills, and a desire to serve our guests for a lifetime.

When you are ready to take control of your income and future, apply with us.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

-Excellent communication and listening skills

-Ability to work independently as well as on a team

-Setting and obtaining both short and long term goals

-Have a valid driver’s license and a clean driving record

Contact Information:

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE!

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=16429&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C