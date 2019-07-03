Birds Drop 11-inning Game at KC to Snap Win Streak

KANSAS CITY… The Canaries went after their 4th straight win Wednesday night in Kansas City, but it was the T-Bones who prevailed 2-1 in 11 innings. Keaton Steele was solid in 6 innings. He gave up only a 4th inning RBI single to Taylor Sparks. Mike Hart made a diving grab in right earlier in the 4th to keep the game scoreless. Clint Coulter’s RBI single in the 7th inning tied the game and sent it to extras. But the Birds managed only 5 hits, with 2 coming from USF rookie Josh Rehwaldt. Shawn O’Malley’s game-winning RBI single in the 11th sealed the win for the defending American Association champs. They play the rubber game of the series Thursday night before the Birds return to the Cage Friday night against Sioux City.