Charges Pending for 16-Year-Old in Fatal Yankton Motorcycle Crash

YANKTON, S.D. – Charges are pending against a 16-year-old girl in connection with a fatal crash in Yankton on June 27, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Authorities say 16-year-old Abigail Newman was driving a 2013 Honda Civic on June 27. They say she was heading westbound on South Dakota Highway 50 and attempted to make a left-hand turn south onto Adkins Drive. They say she collided with a 2003 Harley Davidson that was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 50.

Authorities say the motorcycle driver, 55-year-old James Schirmacher, was not wearing a helmet suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported first to the Yankton hospital and later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital where he died Sunday.

Authorities say charges are pending against Newman, the driver of the Honda Civic. They say she was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.