Continuing Celebrations During July First Friday

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In case you haven’t had enough celebrating come Friday, DTSF has you covered.

The July ‘First Friday’ and DTSF block party will take over the entire downtown scene. A number shops are offering deals during the day, and multiple food trucks and musicians will fill the 8th & rail road area that night.

This is usually the biggest block party of the year, according to Sadie Swier, Director of Communications for DTSF.

KDLT met up with Swier and Melissa Hamad, owner of ‘Hunny & Bunny’ food truck, to talk about the upcoming event.