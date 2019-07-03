Full-Time Early Morning Shipping/Receiving

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is seeking a Full-Time Shipping & Receiving Associate to join our Warehouse Parts Team! Schedule for this position is Monday-Friday from 5:30am-3:30pm plus two Saturday mornings per month. Any hours worked over 40 hours/week paid at overtime rate (time and a half).

Duties:

• Receive, counts and record shipment data into the system.

• Match packing list information to actual packed merchandise.

• Pack, unpack, and mark stock items, using identification tag, stamp, or electronic marking tool or other labeling equipment.

• Deliver products, supplies, and equipment to designated area. May operate the forklift or other machinery in order to complete tasks.

• Verify computations against physical count of stock. Examine and inspect stock items for wear and defects.

• Follows company safety policies and procedures and encourages other associates to do the same.

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

Qualifications

• Basic Computer Skills

• Basic reading and math skills

• Valid Driver’s License

Contact Information:

Apply on our career site! https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=16622&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C