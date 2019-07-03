Hart Still Believes Canaries Can Be Very Good

SIOUX FALLS< SD… The Canaries appear to have turned the corner after the long losing streak after winning 3 straight games. But even when things were going bad, outfielder Mike Hart sill had a good feeling about this club. “I think we’re strong. I think we know that it happens in a long season that you’re going to lose some games. But I think we’re pretty confident that we’re going to get back into it very quickly. We’re a powerful group but we can also grind out at-bats and if we don’t get our pitch we can take walks and let the next guy do it…”

The Birds go for theior 4th straight Wednesday night in Kansas City. They are back home Friday against Sioux City.