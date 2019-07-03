Holiday Patrols on the Water

LAKE POINSETT, S.D.-The water is a popular place this holiday week. That means more patrols will be out on several lakes around South Dakota, including Lake Poinsett.

If you’re thinking of going boating for the holidays, you may run into Conservation Officer Dan Sternhagen.

“We’re basically the policemen of the water,” said Sternhagen.

His job is to patrol and make sure everyone is following the rules.

“Everyone comes out here on the Fourth of July week to have fun and enjoy themselves and to celebrate and we want to make sure everyone goes home safe,” said Sternhagen.

They’re making sure boats aren’t getting too close to one another or swimmers. Officers also do compliance checks to see if boats have all their safety equipment, including life jackets and a fire extinguisher.

He wants to remind people that just like driving a car, you can receive a BUI or boating under the influence if you a blood alcohol level over .08 percent.

Dan is an avid boater himself and wants people to have fun, but wants folks to realize boating can get dangerous.

“There’s no breaks, there’s really no road rules to what’s on the water there’s going to be a lot more people out there. So I mean, the best thing that a person can do out on the water is being defensive and keep your head on a swivel and see what’s going on around you,” said Sternhagen.

As long as you are prepared, Officer Sternhagen looks forward to seeing you out on the water this Fourth of July.