Humane Society Offers Tips to Avoid Runaway Pets This Independence Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – While most of us find fireworks on the 4th of July fun and entertaining, our furry friends do not.

The sounds that fireworks make are often terrifying for cats and dogs. The humane society wants people to keep in mind that this can lead animals to run away from their homes.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society says that pet owners should keep tags and micro-chips up to date… in case they do run away. However, a general awareness of your pet’s whereabouts can make a big difference.

“[You are] enthralled with the fireworks and the barbecue and friends and all that stuff that you’re not really paying attention to your animals and all of a sudden you’re like wait, where did buddy go? But you know buddy is not here anymore and then buddy ran off because you were lighting fireworks,” said humane officer Lex McKee.

Pet owners should tell family and friends to keep doors secure so cats and dogs cannot wander.

If your pet is missing, call the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society at (605) 338-4441 right away.