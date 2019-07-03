Mitchell Sweeps East, Renner and Brookings Split in Legion Baseball

SIOUX FALLS and RENNER, SD… The Mitchell Legion team brought it’s big bats to Harmodon Park Wednesday. They scored 9 times in the 5th inning of game on for a 12-2 win and then 10 times in their final at-bat of the night-cap for a 19-5 win. Koby Larson had 3 RBI’s in the opener and Brady Hawkins (3 hits) and Calvin Hegg (4 hits) each had 4 RBI’s in game two.

It was a much different story in Renner where game 1 was scoreless into the 5th when Brookings finally broke through for 2 runs on hits by Justin Devine and Jackson Krogman. But the Royals came up big in the 6th inning, scoring all 4 of their runs. Mason Runia’s hit put Post 307 up and they won 4-2. The Bandits roared back to win the second game 7-2.