Part-Time Shuttle Driver
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.
Billion Auto of Sioux Falls is seeking a Part Time Shuttle Driver to join our Billion family!
Schedule for this position is Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 7am-5pm (9 hour shifts). Starting wage is $11/hour.
Duties:
-Drive customers to their home or work while their car is being serviced
-Following all traffic laws and using good judgement
-Assist passengers at getting in and out of vehicle
-Keep a record of trips, including names of passengers and destinations as well as pick up points
-Operate radio to stay in contact with the dealership
-Other duties as assigned
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements:
-Valid Driver’s License
-Clean Driving Record
-Effective Communication
-Punctuality
Contact Information:
