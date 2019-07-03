Part-Time Shuttle Driver

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto of Sioux Falls is seeking a Part Time Shuttle Driver to join our Billion family!

Schedule for this position is Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 7am-5pm (9 hour shifts). Starting wage is $11/hour.

Duties:

-Drive customers to their home or work while their car is being serviced

-Following all traffic laws and using good judgement

-Assist passengers at getting in and out of vehicle

-Keep a record of trips, including names of passengers and destinations as well as pick up points

-Operate radio to stay in contact with the dealership

-Other duties as assigned

Job Requirements:

-Valid Driver’s License

-Clean Driving Record

-Effective Communication

-Punctuality



Contact Information:

