Police: No Evidence of Gunshots in Leaders Park Robbery

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police shut down a park on the city’s northeast side Tuesday night after reports of a robbery and gunshots.

Police set up a perimeter around Leaders Park near 5th Street and Leadale Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. after someone reported hearing gunshots.

Police say the victim was meeting with someone who was interested in buying something the victim was selling on social media. Police say one of the potential buyers started running after asking to see the item. Police say the victim chased after the suspect and that’s when he heard the gunshots. Bystanders in the area also reported hearing gunshots.

“As of right now we have not been able to find any evidence that there was any firearm discharge at all. No casings, nothing like that. Doesn’t mean they’re not out there maybe but we just haven’t found anything to support that there were gunshots,” said Officer Capt. Loren McManus.

The suspects were described as one black man and three black juveniles. Due to the investigation, exactly what was being sold is still unknown. Police say if you’re buying something online, the police department has an area set up.