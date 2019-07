South Dakota’s Top Fourth of July Fireworks Destinations

Secretary Jim Hagen talking about 4th of July celebrations in South Dakota

If you’re still debating plans for the upcoming 4th of July holiday and where you might catch the best fireworks display or other fun events, check out the guide to shows across the state that the South Dakota Department of Tourism has put together for you. Secretary of Tourism, Jim Hagen joined KDLT News Today with an overview of the weekend and how important this season is to businesses across the state.