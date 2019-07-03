Trump Defends Treatment of Detained Migrants at Southern Border

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is defending the treatment of migrants at border detention facilities amid growing outrage over unsanitary and crowded conditions.

Trump says in a series of tweets that, “Our Border Patrol people are not hospital workers, doctors or nurses” and he compliments them on their efforts.

He claims that, “Many of these illegals aliens are living far better now” than they were where they came from, and says that, “No matter how good things actually look,” Democrats who visit Border Patrol facilities “will act shocked & aghast at how terrible things are” because they’re seeking political gain.

The administration has been under fire for the overcrowding and unsanitary conditions, as described by lawmakers and U.S. government inspectors who have visited the facilities.

Trump says if migrants are unhappy with the conditions, “just tell them not to come. All problems solved!”