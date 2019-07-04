7-Year-Old Iowa Girl Dies After Tree Branch Falls From Swing

SIOUX CENTER, I.A. – A 7-year-old girl has died after being struck by a falling tree branch in Sioux Center.

According to the Sioux Center Police Department, authorities were called to a residence at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after the girl was struck by the tree branch she was swinging on. She was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries. The 7-year-old girl has been identified as Mya Sneller.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the First Reformed Church of Sioux Center.