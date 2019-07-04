Canaries in Tough, Close Division

Canaries in Tough, Close Division

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Canaries took the field Thursday night in Kansas City just 1.5 games out of first place. IN fact, 5 teams are within 3 games of each other which means it should be an exciting race for Mike Meyer’s team. They survived a 9-game skid by winning 3 straight before losing in extras Wednesday night. And Meyer knows it will probably close for the remainder of the season. “I think so. I think our division has a lot of parity. I think the Northern Division has some real quality teams and the Southern Division, everyone’s just kind of missing something. Either don’t score enough runs or the pitching staffs aren’t deep enough. But every manager is trying to work those kinks out . We’re all doing the same thing like adding a piece here or a piece there to our pitching staff and really shore up our rotation and really help a couple of guys were are counting on in the bullpen and have some extra guys down there so I don’t have the run the same ones out every night. I think it’s going to be a dog fight in the Southern Division and we’re excited to be in the hunt…”