Downtown Sioux Falls Fourth of July Celebration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – This Fourth of July you will find many partaking in celebrations in honor of our country. Downtown Sioux Falls is no different.

This morning Downtown Sioux Falls hosted a run, a parade, and a picnic.

People from all over the country came in order to spend time with friends and family. They made sure to keep in mind, however, the true meaning and importance of the holiday.

“I mean freedom, you know, freedom is not free. I spent four years in the military so you know I understand the sacrifices that have to be made,” said military veteran Mike Grubb.

“Just celebrating our independence as a nation. In 1776 we signed the declaration of independence, and ever since we have had the best nation on in the world with the greatest freedoms and liberties that anyone could ever wish for,” said South Dakota resident James Carrig.

Both tradition and pride were very present in Downtown Sioux Falls today, and the community was able to celebrate in a meaningful way.