Easy, Delicious Desserts to Take to Any Picnic

Staci Perry of Random Sweetness Baking showcases some great treats for the 4th of July

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Chances are, you’ve got some fun and festive summer gatherings coming up with family and friends! If not this weekend, soon. And if you’re not really sure what to take to the party, Staci Perry of Random Sweetness Baking brought some ideas along when she visited the KDLT News studio that’ll have everyone asking for more! (or the recipe!)

Speaking of recipes, you can find all of the details to recreate Staci’s summer desserts here, at Random Sweetness Baking!