Learning Experience for Klitzke, Vining on Dakotas Tour

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Parker Klitzke and Tommy Vining played their golf on these Sioux Falls courses growing up. Now they are on the Dakotas Tour trying their hand at professional golf. It’s been a learning experience so far for both. They are trying to absorb and learn from the experienced players and adjust to playing in front of friends and family at Willow Run and Bakker Crossing.

Parker Klitzke, Dakotas Tour Rookie says:”At some tournaments there’s no-one following you, at some tournaments you’ve got 15-20 people and some tournaments a couple hundred. So you just have to block it out and focus on what you’re doing-whether it’s family or friends or random people. Just focus on what you’re doing and what will happen happens…”

Tommy Vining, Dakotas Tour Rookie says:”I’m just a rookie and I’m learning. I haven’t played great but I’m just trying to fight through those spells and kind of listen to what these guys have been able to experience out here and learn from them…”

Tommy struggled Monday but rebounded with a 68 Tuesday at Willow Run. Parker shot 69 and 70 to finish 3 under par and in 22nd for the tournament. The Bakker Crossing Pro-Am starts Friday and runs through Sunday.