Metzger Enjoys Playing Golf in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Andre Metzger lists his hometown as Sioux Falls. It’s clear he’s very comfortable playing on the Dakotas Tour after winning at Bakker Crossing last summer, losing in a playoff at Fox Run in Yankton over the weekend and then winning Tuesday in a playoff at Willow Run when he birdie 18 to force a 3-way playoff and then birdied the first extra hole. Friday he’l start defense of his Bakker Pro-Am title and he’s excited about the opportunity. “Last year I won that tournament. It’s a course that I never really thought I would win at, but I love the challenge for somebody like me that doesn’t bomb it like these young guys. It’s a real challenge, so I’m just excited for it…”

The Bakker Pro-Am has 2 rounds paired with amateurs and then it’s all professionals for Sunday’s final round.