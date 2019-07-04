Rock Valley, IA Homes Damaged by “Microburst” with 80mph Winds

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



ROCK VALLEY, IA – The Sioux Falls National Weather Service office reports a microburst with winds up to 80 miles per hour swept through Rock Valley, Iowa overnight.

The storm damaged a home on the west side of town.

The NWS says significant damage to the home’s garage caused its roof to shift, collapsing the garage walls and causing ceiling material to fall inside the home.

Debris from this home was carried to other homes in the area.

(photos courtesy of Sioux County Emergency Management and Fire Rescue)