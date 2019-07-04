Trump Celebrates ‘Greatest Political Journey’ in History

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump celebrated the Fourth of July on the National Mall with a salute to the military and American heroes of all types. Sticking closely to his script, Trump celebrated the story of America as “the greatest political journey in human history.”

Supporters welcomed his tribute to the U.S. military while protesters assailed him for putting himself center stage on a holiday devoted to unity.

As rain fell on him, Trump called on Americans to “stay true to our cause” during a program that adhered to patriotic themes and hailed an eclectic mix of history’s heroes, from the armed forces, space, civil rights and other endeavors of American life.

A late afternoon downpour drenched the capital’s Independence Day crowds and Trump’s speech unfolded in occasional rain.