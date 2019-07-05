3 Stabbed, Others Trampled Following Fireworks on Chicago’s Navy Pier

Courtesy: NBC Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago police are searching for two male suspects in a fight that led to panic and a stampede which injured more than a dozen people at the Navy Pier’s annual fireworks show.

Police say two teenage boys and a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when they were stabbed after a group of young males flashed gang signs at Thursday night’s fireworks show that draws thousands of people to the Lake Michigan shoreline each year.

Police say panic ensued when someone threw what’s believed to be firecrackers, creating a stampede. Chicago Police Spokesman Rocco Alito says 14 people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries after being trampled during the rush of people fleeing the scene.