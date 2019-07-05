42nd Ringneck Softball Tournament A Showcase Of Future College Talent

Opening Ceremonies Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Good luck finding an empty softball diamond in Sioux Falls this weekend as the 42nd Ringneck Softball Invitational gets underway.

Opening ceremonies kicked off the three day event this afternoon at Sherman Park. 132 teams from the upper midwest and Canada from ages 10-18 will compete in pool and bracket play.

With the addition of a special players clinic for college coaches last year, tt’s been an important recruiting showcase over the years. Emma Burns and Ali Lindner played in the tournament last year and were starting in the Division One College World Series for Minnesota this year.

Add in players for Augustana’s Division Two National Championship softball team, and there’s a good chance you’ll see some future college stars this weekend.

You can view the schedules by clicking HERE .