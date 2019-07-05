Canaries Batter Sioux City In Series Opener

Birds Rip Explorers 16-2
Zach Borg,

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.   —   The evening started with a successful marriage proposal from former Sioux Falls Canaries outfielder Chris Grayson to his girlfriend.

His former team would continue it with plenty of success on the field during their 16-2 victory over I-29 rival Sioux City on Friday night at the Birdcage in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls (22-23) led from start to finish, opening up the game with a five-run fourth inning and a nine-run eighth inning.  The Canaries’ 18 hit attack was paced by Andrew Ely who went 3-5 with a pair of homeruns, three runs scored and 4 RBI.  Every Canary in the lineup had at least one hit.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Categories: Semi Pro, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: , ,

You Might Also Like