Championship-Minded Storm Shutout Of IFL Honor Roll

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Despite making the United Bowl for the tenth straight season, the Sioux Falls Storm did not have any players receive individual honors for the 2019 season.

Aside from the organization receiving an award for their hospitality, the Storm were shutout of the postseason honor roll. In addition, Sioux Falls had just one player named first team All-IFL and only two named to the second team.

Despite that, the only prize the Storm really care about is within reach when they head to Arizona next Saturday for the United Bowl. And, to borrow a movie line, this time it’s personal for the Storm after narrow championship losses to Iowa and the Rattlers the last two years.