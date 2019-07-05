Lennox Parade Draws Big Crowd

LENNOX, S.D.- Its one of the largest Independence Day parades in small town South Dakota. We’re talking about the Lennox 4th of July parade. The KDLT News crew teamed up with the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota once again this year. Volunteers donned purple and handed out candy and stickers promoting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 14th at 300 North Cherapa Place in Sioux Falls.

This parade and Lennox’s Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebrations bring thousands of people to the town. Parade organizers this year anticipated a turnout of about 10 thousand people. That’s 5 times the population of Lennox.