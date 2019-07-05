Race for Huset’s Speedway Driver Field Growing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The field is slowly growing for the race to win Huset’s Speedway.

Owner Chuck Brennan says three drivers have signed on for the August 13 race and contracts are being drawn up for a few prospective teams.

Each driver, sponsor or team needs to post a $200,000 deposit. Brennan has said that the race won’t happen if they don’t get at least 18 drivers.

According to the Huset’s website, drivers who signed up will now receive $5,000 if the race doesn’t happen.