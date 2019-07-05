Sioux Falls Police Received Over 200 Fireworks Complaints in 24 Hours

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A busy night for Sioux Falls Police on firework patrol on Thursday.

Police received more than 200 complaints related to fireworks over a 24-hour period. At one point, they had as many as 45 open reports to respond to.

Police issued a total of five citations and five warning. Police say they have to actually witness someone lighting the fireworks to cite them.

“Often you’ll roll up on the scene and people may have already stopped firing the fireworks off. There might not be an obvious person that’s setting them off that we can actually see with our own eyes,” said Lt. Dave McIntyre.

The fine for shooting off fireworks in Sioux Falls city limits is $95. Fireworks are allowed outside of city limits as long as you clean up after yourself.